Top Talent Recruiter connects candidates with employers

× Expand Photo courtesy of Top Talent Recruiter. Emily Fulton, left, who operates Top Talent Recruiter’s location in Vestavia Hills, with company founder and president Marcel McElroy.

For 25 years, Marcel McElroy, the founder and president of Top Talent Recruiter, has been dedicated to simplifying the hiring process for businesses and job seekers alike. His company has been based in Montgomery and South Alabama — but has recently grown to include Birmingham, with his Vestavia Hills-based representative, Emily Fulton. The firm offers innovative recruiting solutions that set it apart from the competition.

Top Talent Recruiter provides a no-risk approach for businesses looking to fill open positions.

“No exclusivity contracts, upfront fees, or obligations — there’s zero cost unless you choose to hire a candidate we bring to you,” Fulton said.

The firm also backs placements with a 90-day satisfaction guarantee, ensuring companies feel confident in their hiring decisions. From setting up interviews to finalizing hires, Top Talent Recruiter can manage every aspect of the process.

Job seekers also benefit from the firm's services, which are always free to those looking for employment or to make a career move. Fulton and her team can assist candidates with resume writing and provide confidential, personalized career placement guidance.

“We’re here to take the responsibility of finding new employees off your shoulders,” Fulton said. “For job seekers, we offer professional support to help you land your next role.”

Both individuals interested in job opportunities, and companies looking to fill positions — can email their resumes and desired salary ranges or job descriptions of open positions to emily@toptalentrecruiter.com.

Top Talent Recruiter actively engages with its audience through social media. Follow the business on Facebook at Top Talent Recruiter-Birmingham or Instagram @toptalentrecruiter_birmingham for updates and job opportunities.

For additional inquiries, contact Emily Fulton at emily@toptalentrecruiter.com.