TherapySouth's Foster, Click receive Blazer Fast 40 Award

Foster photo by Erin Nelson. Click photo from UAB Physical Therapy. Steve Foster, left, is chairman and CEO of TherapySouth. Nathan Click, right, is the chief clinical officer.

Steve Foster and Nathan Click of TherapySouth were recently honored by the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s National Alumni Society with a Blazer Fast 40 Award, recognizing the fastest-growing businesses led by UAB alumni.

Winners were selected based on verified revenue growth and recognized during a ceremony at UAB’s Hill Student Center.

Foster is chairman and CEO of TherapySouth, and Click is the chief clinical officer. TherapySouth is a therapist-owned outpatient physical therapy practice with multiple clinics across the metro area, including two in Vestavia Hills.

The City Center clinic is at 1944 Canyon Road, Suite 100, and the Patchwork Farms clinic is at 3056 Healthy Way, Suite 116. Both offer personalized, hands-on care to help patients recover from injury and improve mobility.