TherapySouth marks 20 years of care

× Expand Image courtesy of TherapySouth 20 Years Media - 6

TherapySouth is celebrating 20 years of providing physical therapy services after growing from a single clinic in 2006 to locations across Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi.

Founded by Steve Foster, the therapist-owned practice has expanded while maintaining its focus on providing hands-on care close to where patients live and work.

TherapySouth offers services including orthopedic physical therapy, hand therapy, pelvic health and wellness services, along with specialties such as sports medicine, manual therapy, dry needling and post-surgical rehabilitation.

The company operates two clinics serving the Vestavia Hills area. The Patchwork Farms clinic, at 3056 Healthy Way, Suite 116, is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The City Center clinic, at 1944 Canyon Road, Suite 100, is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

For more information, visit therapysouth.com or call 205-783-5270 (Patchwork Farms) or 205-822-7607 (City Center).