The Well & Co. plans boutique coffee shop and home decor store in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Well & Co.

A new business combining a specialty coffee shop and home decor boutique is preparing to open in Vestavia Hills later this summer.

The Well & Co. plans to open at 1425 Montgomery Highway, Suite 119, in the Park South Plaza shopping center.

According to the business, the store will offer locally crafted coffee drinks alongside home furnishings, decor items and gifts. Owners say the goal is to create a welcoming environment where customers can meet friends, enjoy coffee and find products that help create meaningful spaces in their own homes.

The Well & Co. was founded by Katelyn Helms, Claire Holmberg and Tori Dill, who met through church small groups and discovered a shared interest in creating a business centered on hospitality and community. What began as an antique booth evolved into pop-up markets and a mobile boutique before growing into a permanent storefront.

Helms oversees the store's day-to-day operations and customer experience. Holmberg brings a background in hospitality and design, while Dill, a Realtor and entrepreneur, said the business combines her interests in homes, community and intentional living.

The company has been sharing construction updates on social media as work progresses toward opening. On June 17, the owners announced that countertops had been installed at the coffee bar, calling it another step toward opening day.

The business also recently began hiring for its opening team. According to a June 15 social media post, The Well & Co. is seeking baristas and retail associates to help launch the store and support its focus on hospitality and community engagement.

The Well & Co. expects to open by the end of summer 2026.