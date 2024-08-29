The Sanders Trust breaks ground for Florida rehab hospital

× Expand Rendering courtesy of Studio+ The $31 million ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Lake City in Lake City, Florida, will have 36 beds. It is being developed by The Sanders Trust of Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The Sanders Trust, a health care real estate investment and development company based in Vestavia Hills, has broken ground for a new $31 million inpatient rehabilitation facility, ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Lake City, in Lake City, Florida.

The 45,000-square-foot rehabilitation hospital will include 36 beds and feature all private rooms, a rehabilitative gym with specialized equipment and one-on-one therapy, a dining room with a dedicated chef and food service staff, a daily living space to allow patients to receive therapy in rooms that emulate home conditions, and an outside therapeutic courtyard that provides various walking terrains.

The new hospital will provide specialized rehabilitative care to patients recovering from disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and other medically complex conditions. It will be on 7.5 acres south of West U.S. 90 and be designed to treat more than 650 patients annually.

“The Sanders Trust is honored to be entrusted as the developer of this transformative rehabilitation hospital,” said Rance Sanders, president and CEO of The Sanders Trust, in a press release. “We are proud to contribute to a project that will not only bring state-of-the-art rehabilitative care to Lake City, but also provide a vital resource for patients recovering from life-altering injuries and illnesses. This facility is designed to meet the highest standards of care, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the community and the surrounding region.”

The Sanders Trust is working with general contractor MJ Harris and architect Studio +.