The Magnolia Ballroom offers multiple dance options

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Chris Bailey of Bailey Dance teaches a dance lesson to Anna Stoll at The Magnolia Ballroom in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.

People looking to learn how to dance or improve their skills have multiple options at The Magnolia Ballroom in Vestavia Hills.

The dance center, which opened in October 2023 at 2198 Columbiana Road, Suite 100, now houses multiple companies with about 15 instructors teaching a variety of dance styles.

Dr. Dance, run by Kim Smith and Steve Hadley, teaches ballroom dancing, while Chris and Emily Bailey of Bailey Dance offer instruction in ballroom, country, swing and line dancing. Irene Naranjo and Victor Williams of IV Motion teach authentic Latin dances such as bachata and salsa, and Sarah Alvarez specializes in the Argentine tango.

Those are the primary instructors, said Smith, who owns the dance center with Chris Bailey.

Bailey Dance and Dr. Dance previously operated at the Plaza at Riverchase for many years but shut down during the pandemic, Smith said. The dance companies found they could be more successful by pooling their resources, Bailey said.

Private lessons make up most of the instruction, but the studio also offers group lessons and social events. General operating hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, though those hours are flexible, and Saturdays and Sundays are available, Smith said. Group classes take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m., with socials held on Friday and Saturday nights. A special class for about 20 homeschool students is offered on Fridays.

Group classes cost $10 to $15 per person, and private lessons range from $65 to $85 per session, with lessons typically lasting 45 to 55 minutes, Smith said. A 30-minute beginner class costs $5 per person.

For more information, visit themagnoliaballroom.com.