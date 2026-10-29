The Local Bourbon House and Eatery opens outdoor patio in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Local Bourbon House and Eatery

The Local Bourbon House and Eatery has opened a new outdoor patio at 633 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills.

Owner Kiran Sunkavalli converted a rear alley and adjoining parking area into an outdoor gathering space measuring about 3,000-4,000 square feet.

The expansion was influenced by feedback from Vestavia Hills residents who said they wanted more outdoor places to gather.

The patio includes space for live music, soccer viewing and other events. It is designed to accommodate families as well as private gatherings.

The restaurant's menu includes smash burgers made with grass-fed Alabama beef, hand-cut fries, meat-and-three lunch plates and other dishes. The bar offers bourbon flights organized around characteristics such as flavor, proof, region or barrel style.

The outdoor space is open during regular restaurant hours and can also be reserved for private events including birthdays, team gatherings, school events, rehearsal dinners and business functions.

For more information, call 205-747-0286 or visit localbourbonhouse.com.