The Lili Pad and Gigi’s, Liberty Park Joint Venture named Vestavia businesses of the year

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender Susan Day and Katherine McRee are the owners of GiGi's Teen and The Lili Pad in Heights Village. Their stores have won multiple awards since arrival in 2004.

Each year, the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce chooses a retailer of the year and a service business of the year.

This year, a Cahaba Heights business and the leaders in the development of Liberty Park were chosen by the chamber. The retailer of the year is The Lili Pad and Gigi’s in Cahaba Heights, owned and operated by Katherine McRee and her sister, Susan Day, while the service business of the year is Liberty Park Joint Venture.

THE LILI PAD AND GIGI'S

“They’re very passionate about the business community, particularly Cahaba Heights,” said Karen Odle, executive director of the chamber of commerce.

Odle said McRee is a “torchbearer” for shopping small and shopping local.

“I think that it is pretty amazing, out of all the businesses and restaurants in the city, that the chamber chose The Lili Pad to be retailer of the year,” McRee said. “... We’re super excited. … It’s an honor. It’s fantastic to be a part of the community and chamber of commerce.”

McRee said she and her sister opened The Lili Pad, which offers children’s clothing, in 2004 and expanded in 2008 to add GiGi’s, which offers teen clothing. McRee raised her family in Cahaba Heights and said small business owners should strive to help their community, something McRee said she did in 2011 when tornadoes struck the state.

The business has also partnered with the Junior League of Birmingham and helps support Vestavia Hills City Schools as a Partner in Education (PIE).

The business has grown each year since it started, McRee said, and the Cahaba Heights area is “ripe” for small business.

The store’s customers are more like close friends and family, McRee said.

“We’ve had tremendous support from the community and we wouldn’t be here without them,” Day said.

LIBERTY PARK JOINT VENTURE

Shawn Arterburn, vice president of development at LPJV, said it’s an honor to be named service business of the year by the chamber of commerce.

“We feel like we’re part of the team,” Arterburn said. “... We’re proud to work with [the chamber].”

Odle said the business, which oversees development of Liberty Park, has been a “huge supporter” of the city, the chamber and the schools.

Liberty Park has grown since its inception, Arterburn said, adding businesses like Encompass Health along with residential homes, and more development is on its way. The city of Vestavia Hills is working to widen Liberty Parkway, preparing for more residential and commercial development, including Moore Oil, On Tap Sports Bar and Grill and Anytime Fitness. The Bray development has been announced, anchored by a grocery store.

“I think the community overall is in support of the growth,” Arterburn said. “... It’s building value.”

The goal is for Liberty Park residents to live, work and play in their neighborhood, Arterburn said.

Liberty Park has been involved in Toys For Tots, Habitat for Humanity and the United Way Campaign, as well as sponsoring back to school programs for Vestavia schools. They’ve also been involved in cleanup efforts in central Alabama.