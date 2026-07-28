The Kitchen by Market opens in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Kitchen by Market

The Kitchen by Market recently opened at 1031 Montgomery Highway, next to The Picklr, bringing grab-and-go meals and locally sourced food products to Vestavia Hills.

Owned by Chris Moses, the store is the second location for Market, the gourmet grocery in Mountain Brook Village.

The Kitchen features ready-to-eat meals, easy-to-cook dishes and à la carte lunch and dinner options. The store also carries products from more than 30 local chefs and vendors from Birmingham and across the Southeast.

Popular menu items include wraps, homemade chicken salad, locally made salads from Tre Luna, protein balls, protein bars and drinks, along with products from local brands such as Better Kombucha, Fridge Snack and Trapezi. The store also carries premium meats from Meats by Linz.

The Kitchen by Market is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.