The Golffice expands from 1 indoor bay to 3; adds 2 new locations

The Golffice indoor golf simulator business at 1442 Montgomery Highway, Suite 100, has expanded from one golf simulation bay to three bays, taking up the bottom floor of the Weber Mortgage building.

The Golffice also in early January opened a second location in Trussville at 3575 Vann Road and this month opened a third location in the Inverness area at 522 Cahaba Park Circle. The Trussville facility also has three bays, and the Inverness area facility has four bays, manager Jack Weber said.

All three locations are available by appointment only 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. There is no staff present during the rental period, and customers bring their own golf clubs, food and drinks.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit thegolffice.com or call 205-810-2245.