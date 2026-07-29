The Dance Factory to celebrate 40th season with open house

× Expand Image courtesy of Dance Factory Vestavia

The Dance Factory will celebrate the start of its 40th season with an open house from 3-7 p.m. Aug. 6 at its Cahaba Heights studio at 3220 Bearden Court.

The event will welcome current dance families, prospective students and alumni as the studio kicks off its 2026-27 season. Guests can register for classes, shop for new Dance Factory merchandise, enjoy popcorn and treats, receive a custom Dance Factory cup and take part in children's activities.

The celebration also will include displays of recital photos from the past 40 years and screenings of old recital videos, giving former students and families an opportunity to reconnect and reflect on the studio's history.

Founded by Genia Waller, the Dance Factory has been serving the Vestavia Hills community since 1987, offering dance instruction for students of all ages.

For more information, visit thedancefactory.biz.