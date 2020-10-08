Taco Mama coming to City Center

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Crawford Squar The newly renovated green space at the Vestavia Hills City Center has sparked growth, with popular restaurant Taco Mama set to come to the City Center later this year.

Taco Mama will become the latest addition at the Vestavia Hills City Center later this year and will be located near Zoë’s Kitchen and the newly renovated green space.

Taco Mama’s “fast casual approach features a laid back, funky atmosphere with hand-selected music and garage doors that open to a spacious, festive patio,” according to a release from Crawford Square, the leasing agent for the City Center.

Taco Mama offers a selection of freshly prepared tacos, burritos, quesadillas and burrito bowls featuring premium, slow-roasted meats and fresh produce, prepared daily – with the option to “Build Your Own” or served “Our Way”. Taco Mama will also offer catering services with delivery or pick up, featuring taco/nacho bars, burrito boxes and quesadilla trays to feed from 10 to 100,000 people.

A large selection of hand-shaken margaritas made with fresh juices like the Mi Casa, Prosecco Fizz and Mercedes margaritas will be available as well as seasonal offerings like the Blood Orange and Watermelon margaritas, Mexican and local beer offerings.

“We’ve had our eye on Vestavia for a good while,” said Will Haver, founder of Taco Mama. “It was just a matter of finding the right space and we feel like the City Center is just that. It’s a great community and with the recent improvements to the courtyard at City Center we will be able to throw open our garage doors and let folks enjoy our laid-back, fun atmosphere and great patio. We are excited to bring our unique, fresh food, and creative menu and hand-shaken margaritas to Vestavia.”

Taco Mama is “always looking for talented culinary and hospitality team members and will create up to 50 opportunities for full time and part time team members.”

For culinary and serving interviews go to www.tacomamaonline.com.