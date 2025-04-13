Sunshine Creamery ice cream shop celebrates 2nd anniversary

× Expand Photo from Sunshine Creamery Facebook page

The Sunshine Creamery ice cream shop in the Rocky Ridge Square shopping center on Thursday, April 18, is celebrating its second anniversary.

The shop at 3390 Morgan Drive will be celebrating by offering giveaways and face painting. Also, a portion of all sales that day will go to Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge, the company said. Hours that day are 1-9 p.m.

For more information about Sunshine Creamery, call 205-601-0230 or look up Sunshine Creamery on Facebook.