× Expand Photo courtesy of Studio 314 Dance

Studio 314 Dance opened this dance season at 720 Old Towne Road in Vestavia Hills.

Founded by Morgan Maddox Cunningham, the studio offers classes for dancers ranging from age 2 through high school. Programs include ballet, tap, jazz, hip-hop, acro, contemporary and lyrical dance as well as competition dance.

The studio's name was inspired by Jeremiah 31:4 and the phrase, "Again you will dance with the joyful." The verse reflects the studio's emphasis on restoration and joy.

Studio 314's mission is to provide a safe and joyful environment where dancers receive quality instruction built on a strong technical foundation. The studio also aims to help students reach their full potential both on and off the dance floor.

The team said it wants Studio 314 to be more than a place for dance instruction, with an environment where students are challenged, inspired and deeply valued inside and outside the classroom.

Studio 314 Dance offers classes throughout the school year along with summer camps. Its instructors work with students at different experience levels, from beginners learning basic technique to dancers preparing for performances and competition.

For more information, call 205-840-3558 or visit studio314dance.com.