Stitchwork Design Co. brings cozy, creative hub to Vestavia Hills

× Expand Jordyn Davis Greta Waldrip, owner of Stitchwork Design Co. in Cahaba Heights Greta Waldrip opened her first brick-and-mortar location of Stitchwork Design Co. in the Cahaba Heights community in Vestavia Hills.

What started out as a hobby for owner Greta Waldrip has become a massive success, resulting in her first cross-stitching storefront, Stitchwork Design Co.

After picking up the hobby while in college, Waldrip took a brief break after graduating and began cross-stitching again during the COVID-19 pandemic. She soon began to sell custom fabrics online.

“Since I opened my online store about a year before the retail location, it became clear that Vestavia was a good central location for my customers,” she said. “When I found my current location in Cahaba Heights, I knew that would be the perfect spot.”

Stitchwork Design Co. was introduced to Cahaba Heights in July, and Waldrip has since has hosted a variety of events, such as Halloween stitch events, to boost those who are dedicated to their craft and enjoy working with other stitchers. According to Waldrip, the stitching community is unique because it offers creativity for everyone. Her store offers pillows, stitch paintings, fabric bags, needles and more.

“In 2026, I plan to offer classes for people who want to learn how to cross stitch,” she said. “The best way to learn about upcoming classes and other events is to follow us on social media under Stitchwork Design Co.”

Stitchwork Design Co. is at 3250 Cahaba Heights Road and is open Tuesday-Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.