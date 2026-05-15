Steel City Law relocates office to Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo courtesy of Steel City Law

Steel City Law/Callaway Smith has relocated its office from Homewood to Vestavia Hills after 10 years in its previous location.

The law firm’s new office is located at 512 Montgomery Highway, Suite 200.

The practice focuses primarily on family and matrimonial law, including divorce, child custody, adoption, child support, mediation and related legal services.

Attorney T. Shane Smith, founder of Steel City Law, launched the firm in 2017 after previously working with Legal Services Alabama, Lloyd & Hogan and White Arnold & Dowd. Smith has spent more than a decade practicing family law and currently serves in leadership roles with the Alabama State Bar Family Law Section.

Attorney Julie Katz Callaway also practices with the firm, bringing experience in domestic relations and family law matters throughout Alabama.

The firm said the relocation marks a new chapter as it continues serving clients across the Birmingham area from its Vestavia Hills office.