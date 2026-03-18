Staging home can increase sales price, decrease time on market

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From online listing photos to in-person showings, homes need to wow potential buyers from the start to stand out in today’s market. That’s why more owners are putting resources into staging and updating their homes before they go on the market.

For help with preparing their homes, homeowners should turn to a trusted real estate agent to utilize their experience, said Katie Crommelin, a Realtor at Ray & Poynor. The agent can help point out areas that will make the biggest impacts and any changes they should make to the home.

“It’s important to view your home through the eyes of a buyer who isn’t attached to your home,” Crommelin said. “You want the interior to be uncluttered, clean and easy to walk through. Simplify your tabletop items so they don’t serve as a distraction to a buyer. There is a fine line between uncluttered and sterile, and your Realtor can help with achieving the right look.”

Stagers can also help owners by walking them through what to put away, what furniture needs to be moved around or bringing in new furniture for the listing. There are several staging companies in the area, and Crommelin said they are worth the investment.

“The national statistics continue to show using a stager increases your return while decreasing time on the market,” Crommelin said.

Listing photos are also important, as they are often the first thing to catch a buyer’s attention and motivate them to schedule a showing, said Dina Hendrix, a Realtor at ARC Realty.

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“That’s why decluttering and staging matter so much,” Hendrix said. “A clean, simplified space photographs larger, brighter and more inviting, which makes a stronger first impression online and draws buyers in for a showing. Well-staged homes tend to photograph better, generate more interest and ultimately drive more showings, which can translate into stronger offers and quicker sales.”

While the inside of the home is the focus, homeowners shouldn’t forget about the outside, said Ellen Hottel, a Realtor at eXp Realty. Small things like replacing the welcome mat, adding some seasonal color to flower beds and touching up the mailbox can make a big impact.

“Be sure your home has great curb appeal by maintaining the lawn, freshly painting the front door and pressure washing,” Hottel said. “Buyers would prefer to pay a premium price for a move-in ready home rather than a home that needs work.”

Finding a local agent who knows the market can help eliminate the guesswork with preparing the house, said Liza Roitman, a Realtor at The Fred Smith Group at RealtySouth.

“Have an agent come walk through your home and point out things that need to be touched up, fixed or moved before listing, as well as come up with an appropriate price,” Roitman said. “Buyers’ first impressions are very important, and that along with a competitive pricing strategy could determine if your house sits for a while or sells at or over list price.”