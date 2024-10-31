Spotlight: Workbench offers cutting-edge building modeling

× Expand Photo courtesy of Raynier Diaz. Raynier Diaz is the founder of Workbench, which specializes in mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems for technology and health care facilities.

In just three years, Workbench, LLC, has become a leader in building information modeling services across the Southeastern U.S.

The company, based in Vestavia Hills, specializes in mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems for data centers and health care facilities, and it offers cutting-edge technology and unmatched service. One of those offerings is Workvault, a 3D viewer fully integrated within Revit, which moves beyond the typical static images and allows greater precision, accuracy and efficiency, especially in managing large and complex projects.

Located at 2040 Vestavia Park Court, Workbench takes pride in contributing to Birmingham’s growing tech landscape. The company has developed a range of advanced Revit add-ins that are redefining industry standards and expectations. Looking ahead, Workbench is set to release Workvision, a tool that will enable seamless collaboration in virtual reality with real-time synchronization to Revit — an industry-first feature that could revolutionize teamwork in BIM projects.

“We bring a fresh perspective to the industry, challenging the status quo set by some of the biggest companies globally,” founder Raynier Diaz said.

In addition to its technological innovations, Workbench remains committed to community involvement. Diaz is a passionate soccer enthusiast and the company has new partnerships with the Birmingham United Soccer Association and the USL Championship professional club Birmingham Legion to support local youth soccer programs and foster community engagement.

For more information about Workbench LLC, visit workbstudio.com or call 205-410-2872.