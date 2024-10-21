Spotlight: Talking Social aims to help clients boost revenues, hit goals

× Expand Photo courtesy of Logan McCabe. From left, Caroline McCabe, Talking Social director of operations, and Logan McCabe, founder and CEO.

Talking Social, a social media marketing firm based in Vestavia Hills, has been making strides in the local business community since its inception in April 2020.

Located at 512 Montgomery Highway, Suite 200, the firm, founded by Logan McCabe, offers data-driven social media strategies specifically tailored to small businesses.

“There's not a one-size-fits-all approach, and we're here to tailor our strategy to your goals,” McCabe said.

The firm emphasizes the use of data to craft social media plans that are designed to increase revenue and build lasting customer relationships.

“Through strategic planning, creative campaigns and targeted outreach, our team elevates brand awareness to new heights,” the company said. “With a keen understanding of market trends and consumer behavior, we craft compelling narratives that resonate with audiences across diverse channels.”

Talking Social team members aim to optimize every aspect of the sales funnel to maximize conversion rates and customer lifetime value, the company said.

“From targeted digital advertising to personalized customer experiences, we deliver measurable results that translate into tangible revenue increases,” the company said. “We transform casual visitors into loyal customers.”

Some of the company’s services include Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram, email marketing, ad management and SMS marketing. Clients have included the Toads and Teacups children’s shop, Dorm Décor, aTeam Ministries, The Breakup Cookie, Shoal Creek, the Stacked plus-size boutique and ESPN sideline reporter Lauren Sisler.

For more information, visit talkingsocialllc.com.

Talking Social also can be found on Instagram and Facebook.