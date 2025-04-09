Spotlight: Rolls Bakery spreads joy in Vestavia

Expand Photo courtesy of Rolls Bakery. Kaite Cornutt, the founder and owner of Rolls Bakery in Vestavia Hills.

What started as a home kitchen experiment for single mom Katie Cornutt has flourished into a bakery in Vestavia Hills.

As a mother of three, Cornutt was searching for a way to balance work and home life, especially with her children’s health challenges. Wanting to be present for them while still providing for her family, she turned to her grandmother’s cinnamon roll recipe.

"My kids loved them, and soon, so did everyone else," she said.

What began as a small-scale operation quickly grew into something much bigger. Cornutt started selling cinnamon rolls from home, and the demand took off. She opened a small storefront in Homewood, later transitioning to a larger space with a catering kitchen in Vestavia Hills to meet growing needs.

Rolls Bakery, at 621 Montgomery Highway, is known for its scratch-made treats like KinEca sausage and cheddar scones, sausage balls and blueberry muffins. The staff’s recommendation? The classic cinnamon rolls.

Cornutt’s favorite part of the business is engaging with her customers. With nearly 11,400 Instagram followers, the bakery’s reach continues to expand. It has catered major events, including Church of the Highlands’ women’s and marriage conferences.

Looking ahead, Rolls Bakery is diving deeper into the wedding industry, offering customized grooms' cakes, which are cinnamon roll cakes. Giving back is also a priority, with regular donations to Children’s Hospital and local schools.

“A little happy,” as Cornutt calls it, is her way of spreading joy — one cinnamon roll at a time.

For more, visit rollsbakery.com and follow on Instagram @rollsbakery_.