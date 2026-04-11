Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique aims for community feel

× Expand Photos courtesy of Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique. Martin and Kayla Briggs of Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique Martin and Kayla Briggs are the co-owners and operators of Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique in Vestavia Hills.

On any given weekday morning along U.S. 31, you might spot a familiar scene: a Vestavia parent juggling errands, coffee in hand, dog leash looped around their wrist.

Increasingly, that routine now includes Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique, a grooming shop that feels less like a back-room kennel and more like a neighborhood gathering place.

For co-owner Martin Briggs and his wife, Kayla, opening in Vestavia Hills wasn’t a random franchise decision. It was personal.

Splash and Dash came to the community through Oasis, a friends-and-family venture studio made up of about 20 local investors — many of whom worship together, raise families nearby and plan to stay rooted in Vestavia for the long haul. Briggs and his wife serve as appointed fund managers for the group, which invests in local businesses and real estate.

“The vision is simple,” Briggs said. “We build brands Birmingham loves while helping one another reach our investment goals in a responsible, community-centered way.”

That meant Splash and Dash had to be more than a smart investment. It had to be something they would use themselves — something to which they’d proudly bring their own dogs.

“We aren’t outside investors looking for short-term returns,” Briggs said. “We live here. Our reputations are here.”

That reality shapes how they operate day to day. When customers are neighbors you might see at church, at school events or at the grocery store, service becomes relational. Reputation isn’t abstract — it’s personal.

Expand Photos courtesy of Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique. The Splash and Dash team Splash and Dash offers professional pet grooming and a selection of toys, treats and accessories.

Before opening, Briggs personally knocked on more than 60 nearby doors within a five-minute radius of the shop. Today, they’ve built relationships with more than 50 local businesses through their “Pup Community Partner” program.

Because most pet parents spend one to two hours nearby while their dogs are being groomed, Splash and Dash actively directs customers to neighboring restaurants, retailers and gyms. It’s a deliberate effort to contribute to the local ecosystem rather than simply occupy space in it.

Inside, the experience feels intentional from the moment the door opens. The space is bright, clean and thoughtfully designed — complete with chandeliers, a detail not typically associated with grooming salons. The goal, Briggs said, was to create something elevated but welcoming.

“It’s not a cold, industrial grooming experience,” he said. “It’s clean. It’s safe. And it’s relational.”

The dogs coming through the door reflect Vestavia’s diversity: goldendoodles, poodles, Chihuahuas, 60-pound mixed breeds. The common thread among their owners is convenience and quality. Many work or run errands within minutes of the shop and value professional grooming that respects their time.

One early partnership has already left a mark. Splash and Dash sponsors grooming services for a local school’s facility dog — an emotional support presence for students and staff. “It’s meaningful,” Briggs said. “It serves children in our own community.”

Perhaps the biggest surprise in opening the business has been the team.

“We thought about dogs and pet parents first,” Briggs said. “But we’ve realized our primary job is caring for our staff.”

Support the team well, and they will care exceptionally for every pet who walks through the door, he said.

Five years from now, Briggs hopes Splash and Dash is known for quality, safety, convenience and genuine care — a place where staff know both your name and your dog’s name. In a city that prizes local pride, he hopes it becomes less of a transaction and more of a trusted routine — one more stop that feels distinctly, comfortably Vestavia.