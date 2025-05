× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Society Wellness and Skin Spa held a grand opening at 1401 Montgomery HIghway, Suite 101 on May 3, 2025.

Society Wellness and Skin Spa held a grand opening this month at 1401 Montgomery Highway, Suite 101, next to Vicki’s Amish Traditions.

The spa offers services in weight loss, skin rejuvenation, body sculpting, dermaplaning exfoliation, customized facial treatments and hair restoration.

For more information, call 205-644-7401 or visit societywellnessandskinspa.com.