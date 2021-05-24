Small businesses trending upward after challenging year

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Guests dine on the patio at Diplomat Deli on April 29. × 2 of 2 Expand GiGi’s and The Lili Pad, two children’s clothing boutiques in Cahaba Heights. Prev Next

Following the COVID-19 pandemic that stifled and challenged businesses across the country for the past 12 months, several small businesses in Vestavia Hills have seen their fortunes change.

“We have totally rebounded,” said Katherine McRee, owner of The Lili Pad and Gigi’s in Cahaba Heights.

McRee said her businesses saw their best month ever during March 2021 and are doing better than ever. McRee praised the city of Vestavia Hills’ leaders for the way they handled the pandemic and said she believes the emphases on shopping local also played a big role in bringing people back to the store.

“We couldn’t be happier with the support of the community,” McRee said.

Joseph Hoskins, owner of Diplomat Deli, said residents were very supportive, helping them continue to do well, throwing in extra tips whenever they could.

We have a lot of loyal customers. We see the same faces three times a week, once a month. … That’s our lifeblood. Joseph Hoskins

“We have a lot of loyal customers,” Hoskins said. “We see the same faces three times a week, once a month. … That’s our lifeblood.”

Hoskins said the restaurant, located off U.S. 31 in Park South Plaza, worked quickly to move tables outside, offering curbside to customers and tried to make the best decision for their company.

Not having more clarity on masks made it hard, given how passionate people are on both sides of that debate, Hoskins said.

“People are just so divided,” Hoskins said. “It was not easy.”

Now, with the state’s mask mandate lifted, and the decision in May by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue guidance stating those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in many situations, Hoskins said people are “ready to get out.

“We’ve seen an uptick in business since the weather turned,” Hoskins said.

It feels as if things are getting back to normal, he said.

McRee said people are also growing wary of ordering online, given delays people are experiencing with the U.S. Postal Service. Shipping has been delayed, and some shipments have been lost, McRee said. Some of her store’s packages were stuck in the Suez Canal when major delays were experienced due to a ship becoming stuck in the canal, she said.

Because of that, people are more willing to shop in person, especially as vaccinations increase and regulations decrease, McRee said.

Todd Beegle, general manager of On Tap Sports Café in Liberty Park, said after going to curbside for three months last spring, they had a “ridiculous” spring 2021.

“The last month has been really good,” Beegle said in early May. “I think this last month was really close to normal.”

Now the issue is finding help, both Beegle and McRee said.

“If you’re doing well, you’re looking for staff right now,” Beegle said.

McRee said she lost some staff that did not come back, and while they’ve made a few hires, they are still looking for help.

“It’s a good problem to have,” McRee said.

As summer gets underway in Vestavia Hills and families get back to visiting local restaurants and businesses, having that sense of normalcy settling in is a welcome sight, Hoskins said.

“It’s just good to have kids running around again,” he said.