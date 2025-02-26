Small Business Administration rep to speak at March Vestavia chamber luncheon

× Expand Photo from Megyn Rodriguez LinkedIn page Megyn Rodriguez of the U.S. Small Business Administration

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce’s regular monthly luncheon is scheduled for Tuesday, March 11, at the Vestavia Country Club at 400 Beaumont Drive.

The scheduled speaker is Megyn Rodriguez of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Networking begins at 11:30, and the program begins at noon and should end about 1 p.m.

Reservations cost $25 through March 6 and $30 after that. Register at vestaviahills.org.