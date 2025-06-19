Slow healing, deep change: Inside Birmingham Therapy Services

× 1 of 5 Expand Pamela Quekemeyer. × 2 of 5 Expand Candace Headland × 3 of 5 Expand Laetzia Bojara × 4 of 5 Expand Nicole Jenkins × 5 of 5 Expand Katie Pietre. Prev Next

Founded in 2018 by licensed professional counselor Pamela Quekemeyer, Birmingham Therapy Services is a private mental health practice committed to mind-body healing through experiential therapy.

The practice, located in the Century Park South office complex off Tyler Road, offers an approach that moves beyond traditional talk therapy. The team there tries to engage the nervous system directly through somatic practices, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, brainspotting and other experiential techniques.

The idea is to use experiences such as movement, breathwork, expressive arts, outdoor activities, role playing, grounding and mindful awareness to help clients process emotions and release trauma stored in the body and brain.

“We live in an urgency culture,” Quekemeyer said. “But healing is a slow process. Sometimes, 1% at a time is enough.”

Each clinician at the practice brings specialized training, offering diverse modalities that integrate body awareness, emotion, sensation and memory. This diversity ensures that clients receive care tailored to their unique needs.

Birmingham Therapy Services also recently launched somatic workshops and intensives for health care professionals. Plans for the rest of 2025 include drop-in somatic workshops aligned with lunar phases — a creative approach to grounding clients in natural rhythms of release and renewal.

With more than a decade of experience in addiction recovery, Quekemeyer’s path to therapy is deeply personal.

“My passion for this work is deeply rooted in my own health challenges,” she shared. “Addressing the stress in my body brought a profound release — something I knew I had to help others find.”

For more information, visit bhamtherapyservices.com.