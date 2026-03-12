Six chicken contenders left in Vestavia Hills Battle of the Birds

× Expand Photos from Waldo's Chicken & Beer and Zaxby's websites Chicken from Waldo's Chicken & Beer, left, and Zaxby's.

The Vestavia Hills Battle of the Birds is now in its third round, with six restaurants contending to see which one is deemed to serve the best chicken.

After two weeks of voting, the top six restaurants serving chicken, as determined by voters on the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, are Baumhower’s, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Mudtown Eat and Drink, The Ridge Eat and Drink, Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, and Zaxby’s.

About 300 people voted in the second round of the competition, said Tracy Thornton, director of membership and marketing for the chamber.

On Sunday, March 15, votes for round three will be tabulated to determine the top three restaurants serving chicken, and the final round of voting will end on March 20 with the naming of a champion and second and third place finishers, Thornton said.

The competition started with 28 restaurants and grocery delis as contenders and has been very successful, she said. “People are crazy about chicken.”

Vote in round three here.