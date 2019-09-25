Sisters open The Sassy Peacock boutique on Columbiana Road

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Sassy Peacock in the Columbiana Crossing shopping center on Columbiana Road in Vestavia Hills.

For the past 24 years, Joy Maples Ledvina has been making her own clothes with sustainable fabric through her Earth Creations business, known for the Alabama Dirt Shirt.

Now, Ledvina, along with her sister Nancy Callahan, has taken on a new venture: a brick-and-mortar store, which sells her clothing as well as furniture and consignment items.

The store, The Sassy Peacock, opened Aug. 22 at 2114 Columbiana Road, near the old Charter building.

The store’s name came from Callahan, who Ledvina nicknamed a peacock because she has always been “bright” and “colorful.”

“I’m the sassy, she’s the peacock,” Ledvina said.

Ledvina handles the clothing side of the store, while Callahan manages the consignment and furniture side, Ledvina said. The business has spread through word of mouth, Ledvina said, and its hosted events such as “Ladies Night” on Sept. 19, when they had local artisans and wood carving at the store.

“In 24 years, I’ve never had a brick-and-mortar,” Ledvina said. “I’ve gone full circle. … This is totally different from anything I’ve ever done.”

Ledvina said she hopes to focus on local business and building relationships in the community, like she’s done at the Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham, where she spread the word of The Sassy Peacock opening.

At least two part-time employees are also expected to work at the store, Ledvina said, with hours set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

For more information, visit the store on social media: facebook.com/thesassy peacockal; Instagram: thesassypeacock_al and the website, sassy-peacock.com.