SIPS & BITES Spotlight: Iz Cafe

Photo courtesy of Iz Cafe. Chef Kay Reed, right, and her son, Stephen, are celebrating 25 years of operations for Iz Cafe in Vestavia Hills.

What began in 1999 with Kay Reed’s goal of providing a “white-tablecloth bistro” for her neighborhood has turned into a multi-faceted Vestavia Hills dining experience that now celebrates 25 years of service.

Located at 2514 Rocky Ridge Road, the Iz Cafe has built a reputation for its welcoming atmosphere and signature dishes, including its famous chicken salad, decadent cakes and convenient take-home dinners. Iz Cafe offers a fast-casual dining experience with a menu that includes made-to-order sandwiches, wraps and fresh salads, all made with high-quality ingredients. The cafe also features a rotating selection of sides, ensuring there’s always something new to try.

“This neighborhood has been so very good to us,” Reed said. “Never in a million years would I have expected this to evolve into what it is today.”

The business has grown into Everything Iz, which in addition to the cafe includes her expansive catering options, and Iz the Place, a wedding and events venue. Whether stopping by for a quick lunch, picking up a family dinner or planning a wedding or gala, customers can count on Reed and her team to serve flavorful, homemade meals made with love and dedication. Over the years, Iz Cafe has become a cornerstone of the Vestavia Hills community, known for both quality food and outstanding service.

For more information, visit everythingiz.com.