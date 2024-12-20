SIPS & BITES: Rolls Bakery offers sweet treats and more

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rolls Bakery Rolls Bakery is known for its cinnamon rolls and other treats.

Rolls Bakery, a small-batch cinnamon roll bakery, opened its newest storefront in May 2023 in Vestavia Hills. The bakery is located at 621 Montgomery Highway.

Founded by Katie Cornutt in March 2019, Rolls Bakery began as a home-based business specializing in cinnamon rolls made from her grandmother’s cherished recipe. The bakery quickly gained traction on social media, growing from kitchen pickups and deliveries to its first storefront in Homewood, and later to a commercial production space in downtown Birmingham.

The Vestavia Hills location — formerly held by Klingler's European Bakery — combines wholesale operations with a welcoming retail space, creating opportunities for direct customer engagement. The menu highlights freshly baked cinnamon rolls, homemade Pop-Tarts, yogurt with granola and a variety of coffee options, including lattes and espresso. Guests can also enjoy a “build-your-own-breakfast” menu featuring rolls, fresh fruit, sausage balls and pigs in a blanket. On Saturdays, a full brunch menu is available.

Operating hours are Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For those looking to enjoy Rolls Bakery at home, their frozen dough is sold in more than 25 retail stores across the South.

For more information, visit rollsbakery.com or call 205-490-1111.