SIPS & BITES: Get to know Laura Sanchez of Diplomat Deli

Laura Sanchez is the front of house server manager at Diplomat Deli in Vestavia Hills.

Q: How long have you worked here?

A:  A year.

Q: Tell me a little bit about your background.

A: I was born in Mexico. I moved to Alabama when I was 7. I’ve been living here quite a while. I’m 33 now. I’ve done restaurants since I graduated high school. I started out back then as a hostess and throughout my career became a restaurant manager. I’ve been in the restaurant business since I was 17.

Q: What do you like about the restaurant business?

A: It’s pretty neat and unique because you get to know a lot of people, a lot of guests. They’re not just guests. They become family, and they become friends.

Q: What other restaurants have you worked in?

A: I worked for Longhorn Steakhouse from when I was 17 until I was 30. I worked at different ones. I was at the one in Inverness. I worked at the one in Tuscaloosa, the one in Oxford, the one in Gadsden — all in different roles. I did three new restaurant openings for them.

Q: What all does being front of house server manager involve?

A: For Diplomat Deli, it involves making sure we’re completely staffed, writing a schedule for the front of the house servers. I also work the cashier role and close down the restaurant.

Q: How much time do you spend here?

A: About 45-50 hours a week.

Q: If you weren’t doing the restaurant business, what do you think you might do?

A: I was going to [go to] college for communications and media and that stuff, but I started working when I was 17, so I didn’t do that. I took another path.

Q: What do you like to do outside of work? What are some of your hobbies?

A: My hobbies are actually just taking care of my two kids. My oldest is 2½ . My youngest is 1½.

Q: What’s the most challenging thing about being a mom?

A: Being able to balance between work and being a mom because sometimes I have to be there, and I have to make sure they’re with their sitter. I have to make sure they have all their needs in order for me to be here at work. I work here six days a week. So to be able to balance my life as a mom with them and be successful here.

Q: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

A: Some of the employees here, they think I’m going to be the one that inherits Diplomat Deli. But they have kids, so I don’t think I would inherit Diplomat Deli, but maybe I see myself keep working for Joseph [Hoskin] and Justin [Gober]. If they were to open a second location, maybe be able to help them make that second location be successful. I don’t know if that’s in their plans.

Q: Do you have anywhere you like to travel?

A: We tend to go to Atlanta a lot of the time when we travel. We like to do the aquarium, go do some shopping.

Q: What are your dreams for your girls?

A: I hope they take a different path than I did, for them to be able to go to college to be successful in whatever career they pick.

Q: Do you live here in Vestavia?

A: I live on Highway 280 in Inverness.

Q: Have you been here in the Birmingham area the whole time?

A: Yes, I went to Oak Mountain schools. I graduated from Oak Mountain High School in 2009. My oldest is part of Vestavia mini-kickers soccer. I started her a little early.