SIPS & BITES: Get to Know Karla Gonzalez

Karla Gonzalez is a hostess at The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill at 700 Montgomery Highway, Suite #190.

Q: How long have you worked here?

A: I've been here for a little over a year now. I got this job as a fun junior-year extracurricular and didn't think I would actually love it—but now I do. I love my job.

Q: What is your favorite part about working at The Great Greek?

A: Oh, definitely the people who come in. You meet so many great people. There are some people I don’t think I would have met if I hadn’t worked here.

Q: What is your favorite thing on the menu?

A: I am a big lamb lover. I think the rice bowl with lamb is really good, but I also love the shrimp and salmon here.

Q: What do you do when you’re not working?

A: Most of the time, I spend my time studying, or I love to spend time with friends. We do a lot of get-togethers, little dinners, hangouts, and coffee dates. That’s mainly what I do with them.

Q: You mentioned that you’re a senior in high school. Where do you go to school, and what are your plans after graduation?

A: Right now, I am a senior at Homewood. I’m planning to go to college somewhere in New Orleans, hopefully. I plan to study computer science with mathematics and minor in Spanish.

Q: What do you want to do with that degree?

A: Either computer software programming or something in accounting and business.