SIPS & BITES: Get to know Dong Li of China Bistro in Rocky Ridge

by

Dong Li is the owner of China Bistro in Rocky Ridge Square.

Q: How long have you owned this business?

A: I think four years.

Q: Have you been in the restaurant business prior to owning this one?

A: I moved here in 1996 coming into Birmingham. I started working in Hoover at Formosa.

Q: Where did you come from?

A: I came from China. I lived in New York a couple of years.

Q: What brought you to the United States?

A: Freedom — the American dream.

Q: Did you come with family?

A: My parents brought me here. They live in New York.

Q: How old were you when you came?

A: I was about 20.

Q: How old are you now?

A: 52.

Q: How did you get started in the restaurant business?

A: I started dishwashing and later cooking, and I’m still cooking. I enjoy it.

Q: What brought you to Birmingham?

A: I had friends working here, so I came here. I started working at a restaurant in Trussville in 2003 — East Buffet. My brother owned it.

Q: How long did you work there?

A: About 15 years.

Q: Was there something between that and opening this one?

A: I worked at one in Mountain Brook.

Q: When did you open that one?

A: 2010.

Q: What’s the name of that one?

A: Wok Express.

Q: Do they serve pretty much the same food?

A: Yeah, same food. Different name.

Q: What’s your most popular dish?

A: Sesame chicken and Mongolian beef and General Tso’s chicken.

Q: When you’re not eating Chinese food, where do you like to go out to eat?

A: I like steak at a steakhouse and Chick-fil-A. Sometimes I like Jim N’ Nick’s Bar-B-Que.

Q: How many dishes do you offer here?

A: About 80 different dishes.

Q: Do you do any desserts of any kind?

A: We have appetizers. Most people like steamed dumplings. And we have Crab Rangoon. It’s sweet like a dessert. And we have fried sweet doughnuts.

Q: What’s your favorite item on the menu?

A: I like General Tso’s chicken because I don’t like too much sweet. I like the Human chicken and vegetables. It’s a spicy dish.

Q: What made you decide you wanted to branch out and do restaurants on your own?

A: After working about six years, I decided I wanted to own my own business.

Q: What’s the best thing about living here in the Birmingham area?

A: Birmingham is not too big, not too small. New York is so big and faster. Here, it’s slower.

Q: Do you have any kids?

A: I have one boy and one girl. My girl is still in college at Yale University. My son is working in New York in marketing.

Q: What do you like to do in your spare time when you’re not working?

A: I like to exercise and work in the garden.

Q: What kind of exercise do you do?

A: Running.

Q: What kind of garden do you have? Vegetable or flower?

A: Vegetable.

Q: Do you use any of that in your restaurant?

A: No, just for my own use.

Q: What do you grow in your garden?

A: Tomatoes, squash and melons.

Q: Have you ever been back to China since you left?

A: Yes, I went in 2017 to the Great Wall. Last year, I went back to China, too, to see my family and to vacation. I went to the Jiuzhaigou Valley.

Q: What was the biggest adjustment for you coming from China to the United States?

A: I like the freedom. A lot of people want to come here for the American dream — to make money, I guess. Get a better life. It’s easier to find a job.

Q: Do you feel like your life is better here?

A: Much better. I love America.