SIPS & BITES: Get to know Alyssa Wehby at Dunkin' Donuts

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Alyssa Wehby is the night shift leader at Dunkin' Donuts at 1284 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Alyssa Wehby is the night shift leader at Dunkin’ Donuts at 1284 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills.

Q: How long have you worked here?

A: In February, it was two years.

Q: What made you decide you wanted to come work for Dunkin’?

A: I just liked Dunkin’ before I started working here, so I thought I might as well work here if I already come every day and get food and drinks.

Q: Are you planning to stay in the restaurant business?

A: I’m in school for nursing right now, so this is just [a job] for [while I’m] in school.

Q: Where are you at school?

A: Wallace State in Hanceville.

Q: Do you live here in Vestavia?

A: I live in Hoover, but it’s only like 10 minutes away.

Q: What seems to be a favorite doughnut with your customers?

A: I’d probably say any of the sprinkled ones are probably the most popular. We run out of those pretty quick.

Q: I noticed Krispy Kreme closed down temporarily down the road for renovations. Has y’all’s business picked up as a result of that?

A: When it first closed, yeah, it was busy. Now I feel like it’s kind of slowed down a little bit.

Q: You were a customer here before you started working here. Have your tastes changed? Do you still eat here a lot?

A: I do, but it’s definitely not as good as it was before just because I’m here so often now. In drinks, I try and make different ones so it’s not as repetitive.

Q: Are those [drinks] pretty popular?

A: I think we sell more drinks than doughnuts.

Q: What’s the most popular drink?

A: Right now it’s the Sabrina Carpenter Shakin’ Espresso.

Q: What is that?

A: It’s oat milk, brown sugar syrup and just a double shot of espresso, and we put it in a little shaker thing.

Q: So you’re in school for nursing? Do you know what type of nursing you’d like to do?

A: I’d probably do labor and delivery. ER kind of wigs me out a little bit, I feel like. You can see anything in there.

Q: What do you like to do outside of work?

A: I started get into rock climbing. That’s fun. I do ceramics, like clay and sculptures and stuff. Painting sometimes. Legos.

Q: Where do you like to go rock climbing?

A: I have a membership at High Point on [U.S.] 280. I haven’t quite got outside yet.

Q: How long have you been doing painting and sculptures?

A: I’ve done ceramics I think for three years. I did it in high school. I want to take a class and get back into it. It’s been a little over a year since I’ve last done anything like that.

Q: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

A: Hopefully have a good job in a hospital, probably not in Alabama. Probably somewhere in the Midwest.

Q: Why is that?

A: I feel like there’s pretty places to go see, and I feel like it would be fun to live there.

Q: When you’re not having drinks from here or doughnuts from here, what’s your favorite restaurant?

A: I’d probably say Chick-fil-A or Panera.

Q: Are you much into movies, TV shows or podcasts?

A: I kind of like those shows like “Friends” or “The Office” — those types of shows. I’ve seen those both quite a few times.

Q: Do you have a favorite musician or band?

A: I like the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and my favorite artist is maybe Zach Bryan, even though he’s gotten into some controversial stuff recently. His music is good.