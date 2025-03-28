SIPS & BITES: Get to know Alyssa Wehby at Dunkin' Donuts

Alyssa Wehby is the night shift leader at Dunkin’ Donuts at 1284 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills.

Q: How long have you worked here?

A: In February, it was two years.

Q: What made you decide you wanted to come work for Dunkin’?

A: I just liked Dunkin’ before I started working here, so I thought I might as well work here if I already come every day and get food and drinks.

Q: Are you planning to stay in the restaurant business?

A: I’m in school for nursing right now, so this is just [a job] for [while I’m] in school.

Q: Where are you at school?

A: Wallace State in Hanceville.

Q: Do you live here in Vestavia?

A: I live in Hoover, but it’s only like 10 minutes away.

Q: What seems to be a favorite doughnut with your customers?

A: I’d probably say any of the sprinkled ones are probably the most popular. We run out of those pretty quick.

Q: I noticed Krispy Kreme closed down temporarily down the road for renovations. Has y’all’s business picked up as a result of that?

A: When it first closed, yeah, it was busy. Now I feel like it’s kind of slowed down a little bit.

Q: You were a customer here before you started working here. Have your tastes changed? Do you still eat here a lot?

A: I do, but it’s definitely not as good as it was before just because I’m here so often now. In drinks, I try and make different ones so it’s not as repetitive.

Q: Are those [drinks] pretty popular?

A: I think we sell more drinks than doughnuts.

Q: What’s the most popular drink?

A: Right now it’s the Sabrina Carpenter Shakin’ Espresso.

Q: What is that?

A: It’s oat milk, brown sugar syrup and just a double shot of espresso, and we put it in a little shaker thing.

Q: So you’re in school for nursing? Do you know what type of nursing you’d like to do?

A: I’d probably do labor and delivery. ER kind of wigs me out a little bit, I feel like. You can see anything in there.

Q: What do you like to do outside of work?

A: I started get into rock climbing. That’s fun. I do ceramics, like clay and sculptures and stuff. Painting sometimes. Legos.

Q: Where do you like to go rock climbing?

A: I have a membership at High Point on [U.S.] 280. I haven’t quite got outside yet.

Q: How long have you been doing painting and sculptures?

A: I’ve done ceramics I think for three years. I did it in high school. I want to take a class and get back into it. It’s been a little over a year since I’ve last done anything like that.

Q: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

A: Hopefully have a good job in a hospital, probably not in Alabama. Probably somewhere in the Midwest.

Q: Why is that?

A: I feel like there’s pretty places to go see, and I feel like it would be fun to live there.

Q: When you’re not having drinks from here or doughnuts from here, what’s your favorite restaurant?

A: I’d probably say Chick-fil-A or Panera.

Q: Are you much into movies, TV shows or podcasts?

A: I kind of like those shows like “Friends” or “The Office” — those types of shows. I’ve seen those both quite a few times.

Q: Do you have a favorite musician or band?

A: I like the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and my favorite artist is maybe Zach Bryan, even though he’s gotten into some controversial stuff recently. His music is good.