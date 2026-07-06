Simply Stuffed opens interactive plush toy store in Trussville

× Expand Image courtesy of Simply Stuffed

Simply Stuffed has opened at 5030 Pinnacle Square, Suite 108, in The Pinnacle shopping center in Trussville.

The experiential retail store allows customers to create personalized stuffed animals by choosing from a variety of plush figures, outfits and accessories. Guests can also customize their creations with names, birth certificates and other keepsakes.

Founded on the idea that every plush toy should be unique, Simply Stuffed also emphasizes sustainability. More than 75% of its stuffed animals are made from recycled fabrics, and the company says it continues to seek environmentally friendly packaging and supplier partnerships.

In addition to its retail offerings, Simply Stuffed hosts birthday parties, school outings and other group events. Party packages include a stuffed animal for each guest, crafts, themed goodie bags and other activities led by Party Ambassadors.

Simply Stuffed LLC was registered in Alabama in January 2026. The store is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is closed Sundays.

For more information, visit simplystuffedplush.com.