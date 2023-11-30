Shoot 360 offers daily basketball gym access, coaching, advanced technology

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Jonathan Carter. Athletes use the Shoot 360 basketball technology. × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Jonathan Carter says basketball has always been his favorite sport.

“I always really loved it, always spent my spare time playing with my dad and brother and my friends,” he said.

And now Carter wishes he’d had Shoot 360 — the business franchise he’s opening in Vestavia Hills — available to him when he was growing up.

“Shoot 360 is for the 6-year-old beginner and the 41-year-old adult that loves basketball and wants a good workout,” he said. “It’s also for the 27-year-old pro basketball player who’s in their prime — and everyone in between.”

In a nutshell, he said, Shoot 360 is a membership-based basketball training facility that combines technology and hands-on coaching to help players reach their full potential.

“There are some things that really set us apart from everyone else,” said Carter, who recently opened his location at 2301 Old Columbiana Road.

For one thing, he said, Shoot 360 has the most advanced basketball technology in the world — the Noah Basketball technology, which tracks a player’s shots and gives feedback about their shot arc, shot strength and more.

“All of that technology, it really drives a lot of what we do and how we can give feedback to our players,” Carter said. “We also use ball tracking technology in our passing station, as well as ball handling and dribbling. There are screens that will give you the drill and you can also pass up against these screens, which is super cool.”

Members get daily access to the facility and can reserve their courts in advance through an app. They also get access to between five and seven coaches.

“Part of the membership is you get coached every time you’re in the gym,” he said. “There are always coaches there working with our athletes.”

Carter, who opened his first Shoot 360 franchise in Huntsville a little over a year ago, said his favorite part about the facility is that he gets to go to the gym and see his friends every day, and he doesn’t have to call a coach to see if they can open the gym up for him.

He said what he would’ve loved about it as a young player is the daily access to the technology and games that let him compete with himself. He said he also would’ve loved being around coaches who have played college or pro basketball — something he only got occasionally or when he was at a basketball camp.

Anyone interested in giving Shoot 360 a try can sign up for a free one-hour workout with a coach.

“You go through a typical membership workout — 30 minutes inside of our skills station, which is ball handling and dribbling, and then 30 minutes inside of our shooting station,” Carter said. “You can get up 250 to 300 shots, and every single shot you shoot is tracked with the Noah Basketball technology.”

Each person gets a full workout analysis

at the end. Carter describes it as an “incredible value.”

“We are for all ages and all skill levels,” Carter said. “We’re not just elite basketball trainers; we have kids here that love basketball and don’t play on their school team but love coming to Shoot 360. We also have high school players who are most certainly going to play college basketball and come to Shoot 360 and find it an essential part of their training.”

For more information, visit them online at shoot360birmingham.com or follow them on Instagram @shoot360_bhm or on Facebook @shoot360bhm.