Sharp Wellness marks fourth anniversary at Vestavia Hills location

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sharp Wellness Owner Brittany Harp

Sharp Wellness recently celebrated the fourth anniversary of its counseling practice at 3109 Blue Lake Drive, Suite 205, near Lifetime and Publix in Vestavia Hills.

Owned by Brittany Harp, a licensed professional counselor and senior therapist, Sharp Wellness provides counseling services with an approach that considers mental, physical and emotional well-being.

The practice works with children, adolescents and adults on a range of concerns, including anxiety, depression, stress management, life transitions, grief and loss, trauma, parenting, postpartum depression and anxiety, self-esteem and men's and women's issues. Services also include couples, marriage and family therapy.

Sharp Wellness recently added full and mini ADHD evaluations at its Birmingham-area office. Full evaluations include intake paperwork, a clinical interview, standardized assessments, a results session and a written summary with findings and recommendations. Mini evaluations provide adults with an initial screening and consultation but do not constitute a formal diagnosis.

Harp specializes in anxiety and stress management, life transitions, shame and issues affecting millennials. She is currently accepting new clients ages 13 and older for in-person and virtual appointments through the Alabama office.

Sharp Wellness also has a physical office in McKinney, Texas and provides virtual services in Florida.

The Vestavia Hills office is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some providers accept commercial Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, including Anthem BCBS, while the practice does not accept Medicare or Medicare Advantage plans.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 205-383-6650 or visit sharpwellnessandcounseling.com.