Sharing Greek cuisine since 1992

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. A plate of the pistachio greek lasagna at Pappas’ Grill in Vestavia Hills.

Pappas’ Grill, located in the Shoppes at City Hall, is one of the most established Mediterranean restaurants in the Vestavia Hills area.

Founded in 1992 by Greg Pappas, the son of Greek immigrants, the grill hasn’t changed locations since its founding and continues to be managed and run by the Pappas family.

The grill serves a variety of traditional Greek dishes, including baked leg of lamb, spanakopita, chicken kapama and pork tenderloin souvlaki, along with several original items that are influenced by Pappas family recipes, like the restaurant’s well-known tzatziki sauce and the Pappas Greek salad dressing.

Once the owner of a Sneaky Pete’s location, Pappas originally planned on making the restaurant a hot dog stand, but he changed his mind after seeing how well Greek food sold. Pappas’ Grill still serves hot dogs, along with classic American fare such as hamburgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, Philly steaks and chicken fingers with French fries.

The restaurant also offers catering services, with its chicken breast, rice and salad plate able to feed groups of up to 300 people.

Pappas’ Grill is at 1066 Montgomery Highway and is open on weekdays for dine-in and takeout. Orders can be made in person or online at thepappasgrill.com.

