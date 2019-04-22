Setting up for a ‘lifetime of smiles’

× Expand Photo by Layton Dudley. Dr. Clayton Browne inside his new Vestavia Hills practice at 2816 Columbiana Road. Brown grew up in Homewood and now lives in Vestavia.

Dental health is always important, and residents local to Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham metro area recently gained another orthodontics office: Clayton Browne Orthodontics.

Dr. Clayton Browne, who grew up in Homewood and now lives in Vestavia, opened the new office in fall 2018 after graduating from the UAB School of Dentistry, first in 2015 and later returning for a certificate in orthodontics. But he wasn’t always pursing orthodontics.

Browne was originally in finance and banking but realized he wasn’t connecting to people as much as he would like. He wanted to have more of an effect on the people he was working with. Browne’s father is an orthodontist, so he looked to dentistry and orthodontics, made the leap and went back to school.

“I loved being in finance and still find finance and investing fascinating,” he said. “As a son of an orthodontist, though, I was always looking at teeth, and my dad seemed to have a lot of fun with his patients. Ultimately, I decided to go for it.”

Browne also realized he preferred to work for himself, so he opened his own practice at 2816 Columbiana Road. This is also located right next to the future home of Pizitz Middle School, which Browne hopes will make for more convenient visits for some of his patients.

He said the most common time for orthodontic work is during middle school, and the goal is to create a “walk-over” system for appointments so parents don’t have to take extra time out of their day to pick up their child from school and sit through an appointment. It’s something that’s currently being done at the existing Pizitz Middle School, he said.

The idea is that his younger patients will bring a slip to school that authorizes the student to leave for the appointment, check out at the front office and meet one of Browne’s employees to walk to the orthodontics office. The student is then walked back to school after their appointment.

“If we can save parents a few trips to our office and get kids back to class quicker, we think that is a great service to provide the community,” Browne said.

Parents will still be welcome at any and all appointments, Browne said, but he hopes this option is a little more convenient for those with busier schedules.

To meet the needs of all his patients, Browne offers early and comprehensive treatment, as well as adult orthodontics, with traditional metal braces, clear braces and aligners.

“Every case is different, so we strive to get the timing and modality just right for each patient,” he said.

And because having dental work done can be a little daunting and uncomfortable for some people, Browne said he has worked to make his space as welcoming as possible for all parties. His office is outfitted with a consultation room and three dental chairs, two of which are in the main office space and one that is in a quieter, more private room.

There’s also a small putting green and Lego table in the office for those who need a quick distraction or are waiting for a sibling’s appointment to finish, and the open space provides transparency.

“We want parents to see everything that’s happening from the moment they walk in,”he said.

And because orthodontics work can take a few years, Browne said he’s looking forward to getting to know his patients and see them grow up. He knows the time they spend with braces can impact their dental hygiene, so he hopes to help them develop good brushing habits while building their confidence, too.

“I love getting to know my patients and I try to use the time to have a positive impact however I can,” he said. “… I just enjoy seeing improved confidence that people have with moving teeth, and that orthodontics can set people up for a lifetime of smiles.”

Learn more about Clayton Browne Orthodontics at claytonbrowneortho.com or call 293-2400.