Sequoia strength training gym opens in Cahaba Heights

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sequoia

Sequoia, a strength training gym focused on individualized coaching, recently opened at 3244 Cahaba Heights Road.

Owned and operated by Kalvin Frelich, a National Academy of Sports Medicine certified personal trainer, Sequoia offers one-on-one and semi-private personal training for men and women. Programs are tailored to each member's goals, experience, physical history and schedule.

Frelich opened Sequoia in 2026 after coaching thousands of personal training sessions in the Birmingham area. He developed the gym around the idea of providing individualized training without the format of a boot camp, CrossFit gym or traditional commercial fitness center.

Members may come to Sequoia with goals such as building strength, losing fat or improving their overall health. The gym also welcomes people with little or no previous strength training experience.

Each member receives a personalized training program, with coaches providing instruction on movements throughout the sessions. Training logs are used to track workout and measurement history so members can monitor their progress over time.

Nutrition guidance also is included with memberships, with an emphasis on helping members make changes that support their training. Sequoia notes that the guidance is provided within the scope of a personal trainer rather than a dietitian.

The gym's name and philosophy are inspired by sequoia trees, whose interconnected root systems help support neighboring trees. Sequoia applies that concept to its goal of building a supportive training community centered on improving members' quality of life.

Sequoia is open by appointment Monday through Thursday from 5:45-10:15 a.m. and 3:15-6:15 p.m.

For more information, call 205-396-8844 or visit trainsequoia.com.