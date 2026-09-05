Scenthound plans Cahaba Heights location for winter 2026

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scenthound

Scenthound, a dog hygiene and wellness franchise, is planning a winter 2026 opening in Cahaba Heights.

The new location will be at 3169 Green Valley Road in Vestavia Hills, near Mudtown Farm and Brick & Tin. It will be the fifth Birmingham-area Scenthound operated by a local franchisee who has had four locations in the metro area since 2022.

Unlike traditional grooming salons that may focus on haircuts and styling, Scenthound specializes in routine hygiene and wellness services. Its core services include bathing, ear cleaning, nail trimming and teeth brushing.

After each visit, dogs also receive a six-point S.C.E.N.T. check covering the skin, coat, ears, nails and teeth. Results are available to owners through the Scenthound app.

Scenthound traces its beginnings to 2005, when founders Tim and Jessica Vogel entered the mobile dog grooming business. They later expanded into grooming salons before developing the Scenthound concept around routine hygiene care for dogs, including breeds that do not regularly require haircuts.

For more information, visit scenthound.com.