Sage Dental opens at Patchwork Farms in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo from Sage Dental website Dr. Lee Chamoun practices at Sage Dental in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Sage Dental on Aug. 12 opened a new location in Vestavia Hills in the Patchwork Farms shopping center.

The new office is at 3066 Healthy Way, Suite 116, and currently offers general dentistry services that include cleanings, fillings, extractions and some root canals. The practice plans to expand to offer orthodontics, dental implants, dentures, oral surgery and more, business manager Christine Green said.

The dentist there is Dr. Lee Chamoun, a long-term Mountain Brook resident with 30 years of experience as a dental practitioner. Chamoun earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Alabama School of Dentistry. Additionally, he holds a master’s degree and doctorate from the UAB School of Engineering.

For more information, call 205-383-3703 or visit mysagedental.com/vestavia-hills.