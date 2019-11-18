Romeo’s Sporting Goods coming to Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. After 37 years in Crestwood, Romeo’s Sporting Goods is moving to a new location in Vestavia Hills.

After 37 years in the Crestwood community in Birmingham, Romeo’s Sporting Goods is coming to Vestavia Hills.

Owner Mary Romeo Young said the shopping center where the store has been experienced multiple ownership changes, with an increase in rent each time, so she decided it was time to move, especially because that shopping center “needs some updating.”

Young said she didn’t know if she could afford Vestavia, but she found a space at Park South Plaza, next to Alabama Piano. A grand opening of the new store at 1425 Montgomery Highway, Suite 141, is scheduled for Dec. 9. The store’s previous location closed Nov. 16.

Young signed a 10-year lease in Vestavia, and while she’s losing 200 square feet, she’s excited for the new space, which will work better for the business’ needs, she said.

“I’m not moving again,” Young said. “This is it.”

The store in Crestwood was separated into two spaces, making it hard to keep up with each customer, but Young said the new store will be in one space.

“I’m just thrilled,” she said. “Everybody has been coming to us for years.”

Young’s brother, Tony Romeo, started the business, originally selling hunting, fishing, baseball and softball gear. About 15 to 20 years ago, he decided to not sell guns anymore and moved more into team sports. For decades, Romeo’s Sporting Goods did screenprinting for area football teams’ jerseys and provided the rest of their equipment as well.

Two years ago, Romeo died, leaving the business to his daughter and Young. Young left her job in Tuscaloosa to work at the store, though she still lives in Tuscaloosa.

The store now focuses exclusively on baseball and softball equipment but sells everything that players and teams could possibly need, Young said. She is working to get rid of the remaining football inventory, she said.

Young said Vestavia is a wonderful area, and she’s excited to meet a longtime need in the city, already receiving a large amount of positive feedback on social media after the move was announced.

“It’s unbelievable really,” she said.

The store is known mostly for its customer service and performing services such as glove repair and re-gripping for baseball bats, Young said. During his time running the store, Romeo spent time helping make Vestavia Hills uniforms, sponsored softball teams and played slow-pitch softball himself, Young said.

Young said she has a lot of friends in the Vestavia area and is looking forward to making more connections.

In keeping with the community-centered focus that has long been a tradition of Romeo’s Sporting Goods, Young said she plans to be involved in the community and support the schools and the city’s athletic teams.

For more information on the business, visit romeossportinggoods.com, call 205-591-7145 or email the store at romeosports@aol.com. The store also has a Facebook page, which can be found by searching for “Romeo Sports.”