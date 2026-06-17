Romeo’s has been in the game since 1982

× Expand Photos courtesy of Romeo’s Sporting Goods. Romeo’s Sporting Goods, located in Vestavia Hills, has been family-owned and operated since 1982, when Tony Romeo opened the store with a focus on serving local teams and outdoor enthusiasts. Now led by Mary Romeo Young, the shop offers equipment, uniforms and services such as glove repair and bat re-gripping, while continuing to partner with area schools and sports organizations.

In an era of two-day shipping and big-box superstores, Romeo’s Sporting Goods in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, is something the internet can’t replicate: a place where somebody actually knows your kid’s sport, your budget and probably your name.

That sense of familiarity didn’t happen overnight. Romeo’s Sporting Goods has been family-owned since 1982, when Mary Romeo Young’s brother, Tony, first opened the store with a simple idea rooted in his love for sports and the outdoors.

“When we first opened, we sold a little bit of everything: hunting, fishing, football, baseball, softball,” Young said. “It really came from my brother’s passion for sports and wanting to serve the community.”

Tony’s approach went beyond selling equipment. He worked closely with local teams and parks, helping provide affordable uniforms and gear, and even sponsored men’s slow-pitch softball teams — one of which became one of the top teams in the state. That early involvement helped shape the store’s identity as something more than retail.

“He was a very generous man and always tried to help others,” Young said. “He did a lot for teams and for people in the community.”

After Tony’s passing, Young stepped into a leadership role, continuing a business that had already become part of many families’ lives. With a background in retail and a family history of running a pharmacy, she understood the responsibility that came with it. Today, the store remains deeply personal in another way: it is owned by two women, one of whom is a person with a disability.

A few years ago, Romeo’s relocated to Vestavia Hills, a move that reflected where many of its longtime customers now lived and worked. Since then, the store has continued to build relationships locally, partnering with schools, supporting fundraisers and supplying teams across the area.

“The community here has been very supportive,” Young said. “We’ve been able to work with local schools, help with fundraisers and provide equipment for teams. That connection is really important to us.”

Inside the store, much of that connection plays out in everyday interactions. Customers come in not just to buy gear but to ask questions, get fitted properly or fix something they already own. Services like glove repair and bat re-gripping are part of what keeps people coming back, but it’s the conversations that tend to matter most.

“We take a personal interest in every customer,” Young said. “We want to help them find what they need so their player can be successful. Seeing the look on a kid’s face when they find the right glove or bat — that’s what it’s all about for me.”

Over time, those moments add up. Many customers now walk in with stories of coming to Romeo’s as kids themselves, returning years later with their own children.

“That’s one of my favorite things,” Young said. “Hearing someone say their dad or grandfather brought them here when they were young, and now they’re bringing the next generation. That means a lot.”

For Young, the business has always been about more than equipment. It’s about how people are treated and the role a place like Romeo’s can play in a community.

“People may not remember your name,” she said, “but they will remember how they were treated.”

And in Vestavia Hills, that’s something that continues to carry from one season — and one generation — to the next.