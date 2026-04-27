Rocky Ridge merchants offering 2026 oRIDGEinals Dinner Crawl

× Expand Image courtesy of Rocky Ridge Merchant Council The oRIDGEinals Dinner Crawl involves stops at three eateries in the Rocky Ridge business district in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Wednesday, May 27.

The Rocky Ridge Merchant Council is holding an “oRIDGEinals Dinner Crawl” event on Wednesday, May 27.

The event will involve stops at three eateries in the Rocky Ridge community.

The first stop will be at 6 p.m. at Mark’s Mart at 2501 Rocky Ridge Road for wine, gourmet grilled cheese bites, smoked salmon dip, Korean beef skewers and more. The second stop is at The Ridge Eat and Drink at 3325 Rocky Ridge Plaza for filet medallion steaks with cheese grits, brussels and wine, beer or cocktails, and the final stop will be at Sunshine Creamery at 3390 Morgan Drive for a sweet treat dessert.

Tickets are $75 per person and can be obtained by sending money via Venmo to Drew-Carter-3 (last four: 5184).