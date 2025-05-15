River Bank & Trust begins renovations on former CVS Pharmacy building

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson River Bank and Trust has begun renovations on the former CVS Pharmacy building at 1100 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, so it relocate its Birmingham region headquarters from the Park South Plaza shopping center about 1.3 miles south on U.S. 31. This is how the building looked on Monday, May 12, 2025.

River Bank and Trust has begun renovations of the former CVS Pharmacy building at 1100 Montgomery Highway so it can relocate its Birmingham region office from the Park South Plaza in Vestavia Hills to the former CVS site about 1.3 miles to the north.

The bank chose the former CVS Pharmacy site because it will allow it to have a drive-through and almost double its space from 5,700 square feet to 11,000 square feet, Birmingham region President Brian Ethridge said. The current office in Park South Plaza has 17 employees based there, and the plan is to add six or seven more people at the new location, Ethridge said.

The former CVS Pharmacy building hopefully won’t look like a former pharmacy when renovations are complete, Ethridge said. “I don’t want it to look anything like a remodeled CVS.” The entrance to the building will be moved away from the corner, and the drive-through will be moved from the back (west) of the building to the south side of the building, he said.

The goal is to be moved into the new building and open in the fourth quarter of this year, he said. Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood handled redesign plans. River Bank and Trust also is looking to add other branches in the Birmingham area, Ethridge said.

For more information about the bank, call 205-588-0500 or visit riverbankandtrust.com.