River Bank and Trust grand opening set for March 19

River Bank and Trust plans to hold a grand opening for its new Birmingham region headquarters at 1100 Montgomery Highway on March 19.

The bank is relocating its Birmingham region office from Park South Plaza on U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills to a site about 1.3 miles north on the highway — a former CVS Pharmacy site. The move is allowing the bank to expand its space from 5,700 square feet to 11,000 square feet, Birmingham Region President Brian Ethridge said.

River Bank and Trust is based in Prattville and has 24 locations across Alabama. It expanded to the Birmingham area in 2022, Ethridge said.

For more information about River Bank and Trust, go to riverbankandtrust.com.