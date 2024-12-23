Retiring Murphy Oil Corp. CEO to join Regions Financial Corp. board

× Expand Photo courtesy of Regions Bank Roger Jenkins, the retiring CEO of Murphy Oil Co., has been appointed to serve on the board of directors of Regions Financial Corp. and its subsidiary Regions Bank.

Roger Jenkins, whose term as a director and CEO of Murphy Oil Corp. is set to end on Dec. 31, has been appointed to serve on the board of directors of Regions Financial Corp. and its subsidiary Regions Bank, which has branches in Vestavia Hills at 529 Montgomery Highway and 3172 Heights Village.

Jenkins’ term on the Regions boards is to begin Jan. 1. He will be one of 14 board members and will serve on the risk and technology committees. Jenkins has been with Murphy Oil since 2001. In 2013, he was elevated to serve as director, president and CEO of the organization. Though retiring Dec. 31, 2024, Jenkins will remain in an advisory role for Murphy Oil until Dec. 31, 2025.

Prior to serving Murphy Oil, Jenkins had a 17-year career with Texaco.