Restaurant Spotlight: Marky’s Kitchen brings fast, gourmet Greek to Cahaba Heights

Photo courtesy of Marky's Kitchen John Cassimus is the founder of Marky's Kitchen, located at 3134 Cahaba Heights Rd., in Vestavia Hills.

In 1995, Marcus and Zoë Cassimus opened a 900-square-foot gem in downtown Birmingham serving gourmet Greek dishes. That small restaurant would eventually become the popular Zoë’s Kitchen.

After its success, the couple expanded across the Magic City, opening a second location in Riverchase. From there, the company grew nationally, launching 327 locations in 24 states. In 2018, CAVA Group Incorporated — a build-your-own Mediterranean bowl concept — acquired Zoë’s Kitchen and began converting its restaurants to CAVA with the help of the Cassimus family.

In 2024, their son, John Cassimus, introduced a new restaurant to honor his parents’ passion for fresh Greek cuisine. Marky’s Kitchen opened in Cahaba Heights as his way of reviving the tradition of fast, high-quality Greek food reminiscent of his parents’ original vision.

“Returning to the neighborhood I grew up in has been incredibly rewarding. Seeing so many lifetime customers from Zoë’s Kitchen in Marky’s has been special to our family. We have friends who stop by, my parents have known for over 70 years,” Cassimus said.

Marky’s Kitchen serves fresh favorites such as smashburgers, chicken kabobs, chicken marinara, pita sandwiches, chicken roll-ups and other family recipes. The restaurant has quickly earned recognition for its distinctive Mediterranean flavors.

“You will find original family recipes that you won’t find anywhere else. Everything is made from scratch daily. Our core customer dines with us several times a week,” Cassimus said.

Marky’s Kitchen is located at 3134 Cahaba Heights Road and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.