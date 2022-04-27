Restaurant chain Biscuit Love coming to Cahaba Heights

× Expand Photo courtesy of Biscuit Love. Biscuit Love will open its first Alabama location in Cahaba Heights later this year.

A Nashville-based breakfast chain, Biscuit Love, announced a new location coming to Cahaba Heights later this year.

The chain has three locations in Tennessee, making this the chain’s fourth location.

“We are so excited to have Biscuit Love at Parkside on Dolly Ridge,” said Thom Hickman, vice president of development at Harbert Retail. “It’s a great fit for the neighborhood and the project.”

Founded by Karl and Sarah Wooley in 2012, Biscuit Love started as a food truck and opened its first store soon after.

The restaurant has received multiple awards and accolades including Andrew Zimmern’s “Munchies: Food Choice Awards” and “Best Sandwich of 2015” by Bon Appetit magazine for its “East Nasty” meal, “a buttermilk biscuit topped with fried chicken, aged cheddar and sausage gravy.”

In 2006, Food Network star Alton Brown once said that Biscuit Love’s shrimp and grits were the best he’d ever tasted, according to a press release.

“We can’t wait to have Biscuit Love join Parkside on Dolly Ridge,” said Casey Howard, vice president and broker at Harbert Retail. “Biscuit Love will fill a great demand in this market with a unique menu and their mission is as wonderful as their food. The center is situated next to Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights and the new Cahaba Heights Park and baseball fields, and this will be an excellent place for kids and parents to stop in for a quick breakfast.”