Redemption opens in Trussville with Southern comfort menu

× Expand Image courtesy of Redemption

Redemption by Straight Mountain Foods opened July 6 at 8885 Gadsden Highway in Trussville, marking the first brick-and-mortar restaurant for the Central Alabama food truck and catering business.

The restaurant occupies the former Luke's Hot Dogs and Crazy Horse location and offers a different concept from the company's mobile operation. Lunch centers on a traditional meat-and-three menu, while dinner features a rotating lineup of Southern-inspired dishes, smoked meats, burgers, sandwiches, pastas and weekly chef specials. Weekend brunch is also offered.

Owner Colt Reese launched Straight Mountain Foods in 2024 after previously operating R&R Barbecue for 12 years. He said the name "Redemption" reflects the journey that brought the business to this point after setbacks, including a fire that destroyed the company's food truck.

"Every time we got knocked down, this community showed up," the company wrote on social media. "Today we get another chance. Another chance to build something special."

Reese emphasized that Redemption is not simply a rebranded barbecue restaurant. While smoked meats remain a key part of the menu, they now serve as the foundation for a broader selection of Southern comfort food and creative dinner offerings.

The restaurant offers dine-in and takeout service but does not serve alcohol. Straight Mountain Foods plans to resume food truck operations once restaurant staffing and training are complete.

Redemption is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.